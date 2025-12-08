Lando Norris grabs ‘stressful as hell’ pole in wet Las Vegas Qualifying

Lando Norris is set to feature the iconic number 1 on his McLaren car next season after claiming his first Formula 1 drivers' championship.
This marks a shift in the championship number from Max Verstappen who has sported it since 2022.
Norris secured the title by finishing third in the race, narrowly beating race winner Red Bull's Max Verstappen by just two points and his teammate, Oscar Piastri by 13 points.
With his recent victory, Norris became the 11th British F1 world champion at the end of his seventh season.
The 26-year-old had used number 4 since he joined F1 in 2019.
It is worth mentioning that from 2014 until now, F1 drivers have used the same chosen number throughout their careers but starting in 2026, this rule will change so drivers can switch their car numbers each season if they want to.
Norris told Sky Sports, "It's tradition. It's there for a reason. It's there because you can go and try grab it and you can work hard to try and get it."
He added, "All of us as a team that gets to have a role in McLaren, or my car, will get to wear that with pride. It's all my mechanics, my engineers, everyone that's part of McLaren gets to have that acknowledgement too."
Now, Verstappen must pick a new number as the number 1 now belongs to the new world champion.