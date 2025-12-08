Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Lionel Messi uncertain about 2026 World Cup participation ahead of draw

The 2026 World Cup promises to be the biggest ever with 48 teams competing instead of usuall 32

  • By Fatima Nadeem
FIFA 2026 World Cup: Hydration breaks introduced to protect players health
FIFA 2026 World Cup: Hydration breaks introduced to protect player's health

FIFA has announced a new rule for the 2026 World Cup where every match will feature a three-minute hydration break halfway through each half.

This new change was approved during meetings with the officials, coaches and broadcasters during the World Cup draw meetings.

This change essentially divides the game into four shorter segments similar to sports like the NFL or basketball.

FIFA's medical experts support the hydration breaks mainly to protect player's health.

You Might Like:

At the same time, the breaks give coaches a useful opportunity to give instructions and adjust tactics during the match.

Football usually has two 45-minute halves with pauses only for injuries or extreme heat, but recently short cooling breaks are becoming more common because of rising temperatures and health concerns for players.

The new hydration breaks will happen in every World Cup match at around 22 minutes into each half, regardless of the weather or stadium conditions.

FIFA confirmed that referee will enforce these breaks in all games to ensure fairness for every team.

“For every game, no matter where the games are played, no matter if there’s a roof, (or) temperature-wise, there will be a three-minute hydration break," FIFA said in a statement.

Also, most afternoon games will be held in either roofed, air-conditioned venues or cooler cities.

The 2026 World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, with games in 11 US stadiums, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.

Lando Norris takes Verstappen’s iconic number 1 after winning first F1 world title

Lando Norris takes Verstappen’s iconic number 1 after winning first F1 world title
Joey Barton handed suspended prison sentence over offensive posts

Joey Barton handed suspended prison sentence over offensive posts
Neymar faces major setback after leading Santos to crucial win

Neymar faces major setback after leading Santos to crucial win
Travis Kelce's embarrassing Chiefs defeat sparks uproar against Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's embarrassing Chiefs defeat sparks uproar against Taylor Swift
Patrick Mahomes speaks out after Chiefs' loss to Houston Texans

Patrick Mahomes speaks out after Chiefs' loss to Houston Texans
Jannik Sinner attends F1 season finale with girlfriend Laila Hasanovic in Abu Dhabi

Jannik Sinner attends F1 season finale with girlfriend Laila Hasanovic in Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen shares classy message for Lando Norris after losing F1 title

Max Verstappen shares classy message for Lando Norris after losing F1 title
Travis Kelce’s singing talent surfaces in college throwback video

Travis Kelce’s singing talent surfaces in college throwback video
Jermaine Burton, Cincinnati Bengals player handed one-game ban without pay

Jermaine Burton, Cincinnati Bengals player handed one-game ban without pay
Who is Lando Norris’ girlfriend? Everything to know about Magui Corceiro

Who is Lando Norris’ girlfriend? Everything to know about Magui Corceiro
Lando Norris clinches first Formula 1 world championship in Abu Dhabi finale

Lando Norris clinches first Formula 1 world championship in Abu Dhabi finale
Tom Hicks, ex-Liverpool co-owner and US sports tycoon dies aged 79

Tom Hicks, ex-Liverpool co-owner and US sports tycoon dies aged 79

Latest News

King Charles drops exclusive 'sneak peek' into Queen Camilla's surprise visit

King Charles drops exclusive 'sneak peek' into Queen Camilla's surprise visit

Princess Beatrice moves to limit public attention on Andrew, Fergie

Princess Beatrice moves to limit public attention on Andrew, Fergie

Earl Spencer's wife settles explosive £2 million lawsuit with girlfriend

Earl Spencer's wife settles explosive £2 million lawsuit with girlfriend

Zohran Mamdani, wife set to move into Gracie Mansion to begin new chapter

Zohran Mamdani, wife set to move into Gracie Mansion to begin new chapter