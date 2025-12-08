Lionel Messi uncertain about 2026 World Cup participation ahead of draw

FIFA has announced a new rule for the 2026 World Cup where every match will feature a three-minute hydration break halfway through each half.
This new change was approved during meetings with the officials, coaches and broadcasters during the World Cup draw meetings.
This change essentially divides the game into four shorter segments similar to sports like the NFL or basketball.
FIFA's medical experts support the hydration breaks mainly to protect player's health.
At the same time, the breaks give coaches a useful opportunity to give instructions and adjust tactics during the match.
Football usually has two 45-minute halves with pauses only for injuries or extreme heat, but recently short cooling breaks are becoming more common because of rising temperatures and health concerns for players.
The new hydration breaks will happen in every World Cup match at around 22 minutes into each half, regardless of the weather or stadium conditions.
FIFA confirmed that referee will enforce these breaks in all games to ensure fairness for every team.
“For every game, no matter where the games are played, no matter if there’s a roof, (or) temperature-wise, there will be a three-minute hydration break," FIFA said in a statement.
Also, most afternoon games will be held in either roofed, air-conditioned venues or cooler cities.
The 2026 World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, with games in 11 US stadiums, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.