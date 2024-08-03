Hugh Jackman recalls 'exact moment' Ryan Reynolds asked him about 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman is flashing back to Ryan Reynolds’ unexpected question about Deadpool and Wolverine!
Sharing a major throwback photo taken in 2022, Hugh Jackman detailed a lengthy caption on Instagram on Saturday, August 3, as he looked back to the exact moment when he and the Green Lantern actor were discussing the Deadpool and Wolverine's characters joining MCU.
“This photo was taken on September 4, 2022. There were maybe 7 or 8 people in the world who knew @vancityreynolds and I were about to shoot a little something to announce that #deadpoolandwolverine were joining the MCU,” the iconic actor penned.
Recalling how at that significant moment when Wolverine was to be brought back to life, Reynolds asked him an unanticipated question.
“Becoming Wolverine Again was born. I think at that very moment Ryan literally asked me if I was sure. I was! I am!” wrote the X-Men star.
The Grammy winner then revealed how they “held their collective breath that it didn’t leak,” adding, “To all of our surprise, it didn’t.”
Released on July 26, 2024, the highly anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine features an ensemble cast and several iconic cameos, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra and Chris Evans as Human Torch.