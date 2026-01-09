Entertainment
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

2026 Houston Rodeo: Here's what we know about lineup, tickets sales and more

The lineup for the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2026 announced

  • By Riba Shaikh
2026 Houston Rodeo: Heres what we know about lineup, tickets sales and more
2026 Houston Rodeo: Here's what we know about lineup, tickets sales and more

Famous American artists like J Balvin, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson and others are set to perform at 2026 Houston rodeo as lineup announced.

On Thursday, January 8, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has officially announced who is gearing for a stellar performance at this year's carnival, commencing from March 2nd.

Who is performing at 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo? 

Complete lineup

Riley Green on Opening Day, March 2

J Balvin on March 3

Rascal Flatts on Armed Forces Appreciation Day, March 4 

Russell Dickerson on Sensory Friendly Day, March 5 

Lizzo on Black Heritage Day, March 6

Dwight Yoakam on March 7

Forrest Frank on March 8

Luke Bryan on First Responders Appreciation Day, March 9

Megan Moroney on March 10

Creed on Community Day March 11

Chris Stapleton on Volunteer Appreciation Day March 12

Shaboozey on March 13

Kelly Clarkson on March 14

Pepe Aguilaron on Go Tejano Day March 15

Cross Canadian Ragweed on March 16 

Red Clay Strays on March 17

Koe Wetzel on Family Wednesday, March 18

Lainey Wilson on March 19

Parker McCollum on March 20

Tim McGraw on Rodeo Finals

It is pertinent to mention, nine new artists, who haven't graced the Houston rodeo stage before are performing this year.

Who is not performing this year?

No Bun B, who has been a regular at Houston Rodeo since 2022 is not included in the lineup this year.

2026 Houston rodeo biggest surprise

This year, three acts are making their highly anticipated comeback this year after at least 20 years.

Houston Rodeo performance: Dwight Yoakam and Texas native Kelly Clarkson both last played in 2004.

While, Cross Canadian Ragweed - who hasn't graced the event since 2006 will also make a highly awaited comeback.

When will 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2026 tickets go on sale?

The tickets for the upcoming Houston carnival and will be made available for sale from January 15, 2026 on their official website, rodeohouston.com/tickets in two waves. 

In the first wave, tickets for March 2–11 performances will go on live sale at 10:00am while the second wave will be selling passes for the rest of the performances at 2:00 p.m.

D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges
D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges
‘The Traitors’ S4: Donna Kelce takes aim at sons’ exes before facing her fate
‘The Traitors’ S4: Donna Kelce takes aim at sons’ exes before facing her fate
John Mulaney halts three Minneapolis shows after ICE-related fatal shooting
John Mulaney halts three Minneapolis shows after ICE-related fatal shooting
Bruno Mars sets party vibe with first single ‘I Just Might’ from ‘The Romantic’
Bruno Mars sets party vibe with first single ‘I Just Might’ from ‘The Romantic’
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
Nicole Kidman receives major ruling in custody battle against Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman receives major ruling in custody battle against Keith Urban
Nick Reiner’s jail life laid bare after his lawyer withdraws from murder case
Nick Reiner’s jail life laid bare after his lawyer withdraws from murder case
'drivers license' turns 5: Olivia Rodrigo releases David Byrne cover, vinyl
'drivers license' turns 5: Olivia Rodrigo releases David Byrne cover, vinyl
Jennifer Lawrence recalls shooting intimate scene with Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Lawrence recalls shooting intimate scene with Robert Pattinson
Ali Wong, Bill Hader break up after nearly 3 years over unexpected reason
Ali Wong, Bill Hader break up after nearly 3 years over unexpected reason
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees list
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees list
Sean Swayze, Patrick Swayze's brother dies at 63
Sean Swayze, Patrick Swayze's brother dies at 63

Popular News

D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges

D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges

an hour ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate big launch in 2026 first joint appearance
2 hours ago
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison

Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
4 hours ago