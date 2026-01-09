2026 Houston Rodeo: Here's what we know about lineup, tickets sales and more

Famous American artists like J Balvin, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson and others are set to perform at 2026 Houston rodeo as lineup announced.
On Thursday, January 8, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has officially announced who is gearing for a stellar performance at this year's carnival, commencing from March 2nd.
Who is performing at 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo?
Complete lineup
Riley Green on Opening Day, March 2
J Balvin on March 3
Rascal Flatts on Armed Forces Appreciation Day, March 4
Russell Dickerson on Sensory Friendly Day, March 5
Lizzo on Black Heritage Day, March 6
Dwight Yoakam on March 7
Forrest Frank on March 8
Luke Bryan on First Responders Appreciation Day, March 9
Megan Moroney on March 10
Creed on Community Day March 11
Chris Stapleton on Volunteer Appreciation Day March 12
Shaboozey on March 13
Kelly Clarkson on March 14
Pepe Aguilaron on Go Tejano Day March 15
Cross Canadian Ragweed on March 16
Red Clay Strays on March 17
Koe Wetzel on Family Wednesday, March 18
Lainey Wilson on March 19
Parker McCollum on March 20
Tim McGraw on Rodeo Finals
It is pertinent to mention, nine new artists, who haven't graced the Houston rodeo stage before are performing this year.
Who is not performing this year?
No Bun B, who has been a regular at Houston Rodeo since 2022 is not included in the lineup this year.
2026 Houston rodeo biggest surprise
This year, three acts are making their highly anticipated comeback this year after at least 20 years.
Houston Rodeo performance: Dwight Yoakam and Texas native Kelly Clarkson both last played in 2004.
While, Cross Canadian Ragweed - who hasn't graced the event since 2006 will also make a highly awaited comeback.
When will 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2026 tickets go on sale?
The tickets for the upcoming Houston carnival and will be made available for sale from January 15, 2026 on their official website, rodeohouston.com/tickets in two waves.
In the first wave, tickets for March 2–11 performances will go on live sale at 10:00am while the second wave will be selling passes for the rest of the performances at 2:00 p.m.