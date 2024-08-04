Christina Hall’s estranged husband Josh Hall finally speaks up on divorce

Christina Hall’s estranged husband Josh Hall is finally giving voice to his long-held thoughts on divorce!
“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for,” wrote Josh on his Instagram post on Saturday, August 3, 2024.
The post depicted him looking sorrowful with his dog alongside him.
Opening up that he won’t speak ill against anyone, Hall penned, “I will not publicly badmouth anyone, as people have families, friends, and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.”
“We are real humans; this is our life, and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are,” he noted while concluding the post.
Josh filed for divorce in July due to an “irreconcilable difference,” three years after their marriage. He also requested spousal support according to the documents secured by PEOPLE.
Christina countered with her own filing on July 24, seeking to ensure that neither of them would receive spousal support. She also outlined the properties each of them owns, including those co-owned with Josh and those she owns individually.