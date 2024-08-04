Entertainment

Taylor Swift wins Warsaw crowd with beautifully curated gesture

Taylor Swift stunned the Polish crowd during second Warsaw Eras concert on Friday, August 2,2024

  by Web Desk
  August 04, 2024
Taylor Swift definitely knows how to keep her Eras crowd “enchanted!”

The Grammy winner, who is stretching her Eras Tour’s European leg in Warsaw, stunned the Polish fans with a few phrases she has learned in the language.

After the Tortured Poet Department songstress wrapped up her second concert in Warsaw on Friday, August 2, her diehard fans, without wasting a single second, uploaded the show’s clips.

The uploaded clips of the Lover singer featured her interaction with the fans as she began the conversation.

One of the Swifties, Julia Fijalkowska, posted a video on her TikTok that read the caption, “Taylor and her team speaking Polish,” adding, “Warsaw N2,” hinting at the second night of the three concerts.

The next video saw the Blank Space delighting the crowd as she greeted them, saying “siema” while waving.

“Milo was poznac [or ‘nice to meet you'],” said Swift.

During her performance, the Love Story starlet charmed the crowd by saying “Warszawa, witajcie na Eras Tour” ('welcome to the Eras Tour'), “kocham was” ('I love you'), “dziękuję” ('thank you'), and “wszystko dobrze” ('everything’s fine?' or 'all good?')."

Meanwhile, talking about Swift’s surprise song setlist, the You Belong with Me singer created two brand new mashups for her Polish crowd to enjoy.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will now take her to Vienna, Austria, on August 8, 9, and 10.

