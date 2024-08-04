World

US issues urgent warning for citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions

Iran vowed ‘severe’ retaliation against Israel after Hamas leader's assasination

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
US issues urgent warning for citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions
US issues urgent warning for citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions

The United States embassy in Beirut has issued an urgent warning for its citizens to leave Lebanon as early as possible amid rising tension in the Middle East.

According to BBC, on Saturday, August 3, the embassy urged Americans in Lebanon to leave the country ‘on any ticket available.’

The US Embassy wrote on X, “US Embassy Beirut notes several airlines have suspended or cancelled flights, and many flights have sold out; however, commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available. We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route.”

After the urgent warning from the US, the UK has also asked its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately.

Moreover, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, “Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly. While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear: leave now.”

To note, these instructions came after Iran vowed ‘severe’ retaliation against Israel after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran’s capital Tehran on Wednesday, July 31, hours after the killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut by Israel.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

World News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Major unrest in Bangladesh leads to nationwide curfew, at least 55 dead
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Far-right protests spark chaos: Over 90 arrests across UK
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris cross swords over presidential debate
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Biden urges Iran to stand down amid escalating conflict with Israel
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Donald Trump agrees to ‘talk it out’ with Kamala Harris on TV
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Pakistan's battle against climate change: Policy gaps, programs, challenges
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Vietnam's President To Lam appointed as new general secretary of Communist Party
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
US deploys military assets to Middle East for Israel defense
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Graduate Asmaa's texts to BBC unleashed from ruins of Gaza: 'Still alive'
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kamala Harris campaign breaks fundraising records in July
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kamala Harris officially takes the lead as Democratic presidential nominee