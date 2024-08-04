US issues urgent warning for citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions

The United States embassy in Beirut has issued an urgent warning for its citizens to leave Lebanon as early as possible amid rising tension in the Middle East.
According to BBC, on Saturday, August 3, the embassy urged Americans in Lebanon to leave the country ‘on any ticket available.’
The US Embassy wrote on X, “US Embassy Beirut notes several airlines have suspended or cancelled flights, and many flights have sold out; however, commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available. We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route.”
After the urgent warning from the US, the UK has also asked its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately.
Moreover, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, “Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly. While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear: leave now.”
To note, these instructions came after Iran vowed ‘severe’ retaliation against Israel after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran’s capital Tehran on Wednesday, July 31, hours after the killing of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut by Israel.