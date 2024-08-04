Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali conquer the pastel trend on US tour

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali showcase their impeccable style as they walked the city streets of Chicago.
A slew of pictures went viral that featured the Tere Bin duo exuding poise, keeping in line with their cultural norms.
For the day out, the Nayab star donned a multicoloured outfit with her soft curls doing the talking while the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star looked all suited booted.
The superstar went heavy in makeup with her mascara-laden eyes.
In the accessories department, the Parizaad actress wore long earrings and a necklace to give her pastel outfit the appeal.
As soon as the pictures went viral, Meerasim fans were taken aback by these fashion winners, flooding the comments section with praise.
One wrote, " This most beautiful couple."
Another penned, " Iconic couple."
" Beautiful," the third gushed.
For the unversed, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, who essayed the role of Meerab and Murtasim in the blockbuster drama Tere Bin, departed to the US for an 'upscale' meet and greet session with fans, their first tour stop being Houston.
On the work front, Yumna Zaidi is starring in yet another drama titled Gentleman aired on Green Entertainment.