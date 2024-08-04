Shahid Kapoor gets all goofy around wife Mira Rajput in new vacation post

Shahid Kapoor, who is enjoying his summer vacations with wife Mira Rajput and kids, channeled his inner child in a selfie.
After basking in the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the Kabir Singh actor jetted off to London for a much-need family vacay.
On Saturday, the Haider actor dropped a super-cute selfie with his wife on his Instagram stories which encapsulated the hero in true essence, being all goofy and funny around his ladylove.
In the picture he made a cute face as he gazed lovingly at the mother of his kids.
However, the star's wife happened to be unmoved by it as if that's how the actor normally acts around her.
“Quack quack” the Jab We Met star captioned the image.
To note, Shahid proved with time that arranged marriages can work out the best for you as he is living an utterly blissful married life.
Over the years, professionally Shahid Kapoor has achieved massive stardom and success with numerous Bollywood hits alongside the A-listers of the industry.
To note, despite massive stardom the Ishq Wishk actor states he is an outsider in Bollywood.