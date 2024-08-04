Entertainment

BTS' Jimin, Sofia Carson's live duet of 'Slow Dance' leaves fans in awe

Jimin is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and is scheduled to return to BTS in June 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024


K-pop sensation Jimin of BTS and American singer Sofia Carson have left fans spellbound with their breathtaking live duet of Slow Dance.

The clip, released on BANGTAN TV’s YouTube channel, showcases Jimin's musical chemistry with Carson and features a stunning rooftop performance with a breathtaking sunset backdrop.

The live clip begins with Jimin delivering a beautiful performance of Rebirth (Intro), a song from his recent album Muse.

As the night falls, Carson joins Jimin on the rooftop, and the two singers harmonize flawlessly, while performing another Muse track Slow Dance together.

The performance ends with a warm hug between the two singers, winning the hearts of fans. 

Notably, Carson flew to South Korea to perform with Jimin.

Jimin's sophomore album, MUSE, was released on July 19 and features tracks like Who, Rebirth (Intro), Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson, Be Mine, Closer Than This and more.

The album has been a huge success, debuting at no. 2 on Billboard 200 and performing well on other music platforms.

Jimin, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, is scheduled to return to BTS in June 2025.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Entertainment News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendez enjoy rare outing at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift feels 'fantastic' as Eras Tour breaks record with THIS milestone
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele kicks off ‘Munich residency’ with stunning snaps: See
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift pumps up Team USA with electrifying Olympics promo video
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Elizabeth Taylor’s father labelled her with THIS remark over affair with Richard Burton
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas defends her against ‘predatory’ claims on new remix
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kiara Advani's fitness secret REVEALED
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick enjoy date night at Morgan Wallen's concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Tarek, Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy tropical getaway at the Carribean islands
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ranbir Kapoor shares his experience with therapy before Rishi Kapoor's illness
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Angelina Jolie seeks ‘help’ for ‘troubled’ son Pax