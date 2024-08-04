BTS' Jimin, Sofia Carson's live duet of 'Slow Dance' leaves fans in awe

K-pop sensation Jimin of BTS and American singer Sofia Carson have left fans spellbound with their breathtaking live duet of Slow Dance.
The clip, released on BANGTAN TV’s YouTube channel, showcases Jimin's musical chemistry with Carson and features a stunning rooftop performance with a breathtaking sunset backdrop.
The live clip begins with Jimin delivering a beautiful performance of Rebirth (Intro), a song from his recent album Muse.
As the night falls, Carson joins Jimin on the rooftop, and the two singers harmonize flawlessly, while performing another Muse track Slow Dance together.
The performance ends with a warm hug between the two singers, winning the hearts of fans.
Notably, Carson flew to South Korea to perform with Jimin.
Jimin's sophomore album, MUSE, was released on July 19 and features tracks like Who, Rebirth (Intro), Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson, Be Mine, Closer Than This and more.
The album has been a huge success, debuting at no. 2 on Billboard 200 and performing well on other music platforms.
Jimin, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, is scheduled to return to BTS in June 2025.