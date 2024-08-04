Taylor Swift pumps up Team USA with electrifying Olympics promo video

Taylor Swift is giving a hearty shout-out to Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics!
In an electrifying promotional video for the NBC Olympics released on X on Saturday, August 3, the Eras starlet highlighted and applauded three of the team’s star athletes, Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Katie Ledecky, who have all won medals this year.
Taking to X, NBC Olympics wrote, “Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching. @taylorswift13.”
It further read, “Katie. Sha'Carri. Simone. They'll never go out of style. #ParisOlympics.”
The motivational video kicks off with a swimming pool scene set to Swift’s 2015 song Style, which then transitioned to Biles at the vault, Richardson walking on a field, and Ledecky in the pool.
“Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching. Because there is no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow,” encouraged Swift as the trio was featured in the video competing in the sport and engaging with the fans.
The Cruel Summer songstress then emphasized, “You do what you love and love what you do,” following which the lyric “We never go out of style” from the 2015 track played.
“Katie, Sha'Carri, and Simone, three American stars., three different visions of greatness. Tonight, in Paris,” the Blank Space hitmaker further continued as the clips of the standout athletes winning medals were presented.
On August 3, Ledecky claimed her ninth Olympics gold medal in the women’s 800-meter freestyle, while Biles secured a gold medal in the individual vault final, bringing her tally to three golds in the Olympics and seven overall. Richardson, on the other hand, won a silver medal in the women’s 100-meter final.