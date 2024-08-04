Entertainment

Taylor Swift feels 'fantastic' as Eras Tour breaks record with THIS milestone

Taylor Swift wrapped up the historic Warsaw shows on Sunday, August 3, 2024

  • August 04, 2024


Taylor Swift is proudly flaunting her historic achievement at Eras’ Warsaw tour!

During the third Warsaw show of the smash hit Eras Tour on Saturday, August 3, the iconic Blank Space songstress was seen beaming with joy as she proudly revealed a groundbreaking milestone that wasn’t only her success but also of her ardent fans.

“I’m in a fantastic mood tonight. And I just thought I would tell you—it is because of something that you did—you made us, the Eras Tour, the very first tour to ever play three sold-out nights in this stadium!” said the popstar in a TikTok video filmed by a concertgoer.

She exclaimed, “And that has put me in an excellent mood,” as she did a little dance onstage in a stadium filled with the crowd’s cheer.

Swift praised the city's zealous crowd: “I was already in a great mood because we’ve been lucky enough to play here two nights before tonight.”

“And I have to be honest with you, Warsaw; you have exceeded any dream I could have had for how amazing a crowd could be,” the Enchanted singer expressed.

Fans were treated to a variety of surprises, highlighted by a special mashup in the secret songs segment.

The Shake It Off singer is set to bring her Eras Tour to Vienna, Austria, with a trio of performances scheduled from August 8 to August 10, 2024.

