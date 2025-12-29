Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Miley Cyrus reveals her smart tactic to secure gigs in hit films

The ‘Dream As One’ hitmaker makes major admission about her smart strategy to land music opportunities in anticipated projects

In a mind-blowing revelation, Miley Cyrus opened up about her cleverly calculated strategy to land gigs in highly anticipated projects.

While speaking to PEOPLE for a December 28 article, the Flowers crooner – who recently sparked a buzz online by releasing new song Dream As One for Avatar: Fire and Ash – made a stunning confession on how she secured the gig for the hit track.

The 33-year-old songstress shared that she met Avatar director James Cameron at the 2024 D23 Expo, where the two were honored as Disney legends.

Sharing about her smart tactic, Cyrus noted that she already knew Cameron had been working on the hit 2025 film for “a very long time,” so she knew it was the right time to pitch the gig to produce a brand-new song for the movie.

“I kind of throw it out there as I always do. I already knew the answer to, ‘So what have you been up to?’ I know he's been up to Avatar for a very long time,” the Wrecking Balls singer recalled.

Continuing her statement, she revealed texting the director, “Just lemme know if you ever need any music,” noting that it was just the right time in the development of the third of five planned Avatar films.

“It just kind of organically happened,” she said, adding, “James actually calls us ‘Legends in law.’”

The Grammy winner went on to reveal that she used the same strategy previously and ended up collaborating with The Last Showgirl’s filmmakers.

Miley Cyrus stated, “I did the same with [Last Showgirl star] Jamie Lee Curtis,” referring to how her Golden Globe-nominated track Beautiful That Way made it into The Last Showgirl last year.

She added, “That’s how I got involved with Last Showgirl and eventually became part of Avatar.”

When asked if offering original music to filmmakers her tried and true method of getting involved in films, the singer replied, “No, literally,” adding, “that's why I went to the Oscars this year. Everybody that came up and introduced themselves, I said, ‘Well, if you need any music, I'm around.’”

Miley Cyrus debuted Dream as One on November 14, 2025.

