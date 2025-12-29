Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Melanie Watson, ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ actress, breathes her last at 57

The ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ actress Melanie Watson passes away at 57 after hospitalization

  • By Sidra Khan
Melanie Watson, ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ actress, breathes her last at 57
Melanie Watson, ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ actress, breathes her last at 57

Melanie Watson has passed away!

On Sunday, December 28, TMZ reported that the actress, famous for her role in the hit 1970-80’s sitcom Diff’rent Strokes died at the age of 57.

The late actress, who passed away on Friday, December 26, in Colorado Springs, Colombia, had been in the hospital after suffering some issues with bleeding, where her condition quickly deteriorated, told her brother, Robert Watson.

Notably, Melanie had Osteogenesis Imperfecta from birth and relied on a wheelchair.

This inherited condition, commonly called Brittle Bone Syndrome, affects connective tissue and causes bones to break easily.

According to Robert, the doctors did everything they could for his sister, but given her medical condition, it was remarkable that she lived as long as she did. He added that his sister will always remain deeply in his thoughts.

Melanie Watson appeared in four episodes of Diff’rent Strokes, playing the character Kathy Gordon.

The popular sitcom - which ran for eight seasons, from 1978 through 1986 - starred Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges.

After Diff’rent Strokes concluded, Melanie quit acting and later married Roger Bernhardt. Their marriage lasted for two years, from 1994 to 1996.

She also reportedly played a role in helping establish the nonprofit Train Rite, which focuses on properly training dogs to serve as assistance animals.

Miley Cyrus reveals her smart tactic to secure gigs in hit films

Miley Cyrus reveals her smart tactic to secure gigs in hit films
Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day

Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day
Kim Kardashian land in hot water over shocking Christmas gift for kids

Kim Kardashian land in hot water over shocking Christmas gift for kids
Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet

Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet
Sean 'Diddy' Combs welcomes son Justin during Christmas visit at Fort Dix

Sean 'Diddy' Combs welcomes son Justin during Christmas visit at Fort Dix
Dua Lipa drops 'very well documented' 2025 highlights ahead of new year

Dua Lipa drops 'very well documented' 2025 highlights ahead of new year
'Camp Rock 3' director spills exciting beans about new music

'Camp Rock 3' director spills exciting beans about new music
French film legend Brigitte Bardot breathes her last at age of 91

French film legend Brigitte Bardot breathes her last at age of 91
Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’
Timothée Chalamet shares heartfelt note for fans after ‘Marty Supreme’ release

Timothée Chalamet shares heartfelt note for fans after ‘Marty Supreme’ release
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North shares sweet moment with Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North shares sweet moment with Bianca Censori
Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift

Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift

Popular News

Princess Diana's astrologer warns Meghan Markle about 'hard slog' next year

Princess Diana's astrologer warns Meghan Markle about 'hard slog' next year
an hour ago
Nepal's ex-rapper Balen Shah joins key election race after Gen Z protests

Nepal's ex-rapper Balen Shah joins key election race after Gen Z protests
2 hours ago
Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day

Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day
53 minutes ago