Melanie Watson, ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ actress, breathes her last at 57

Melanie Watson has passed away!
On Sunday, December 28, TMZ reported that the actress, famous for her role in the hit 1970-80’s sitcom Diff’rent Strokes died at the age of 57.
The late actress, who passed away on Friday, December 26, in Colorado Springs, Colombia, had been in the hospital after suffering some issues with bleeding, where her condition quickly deteriorated, told her brother, Robert Watson.
Notably, Melanie had Osteogenesis Imperfecta from birth and relied on a wheelchair.
This inherited condition, commonly called Brittle Bone Syndrome, affects connective tissue and causes bones to break easily.
According to Robert, the doctors did everything they could for his sister, but given her medical condition, it was remarkable that she lived as long as she did. He added that his sister will always remain deeply in his thoughts.
Melanie Watson appeared in four episodes of Diff’rent Strokes, playing the character Kathy Gordon.
The popular sitcom - which ran for eight seasons, from 1978 through 1986 - starred Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges.
After Diff’rent Strokes concluded, Melanie quit acting and later married Roger Bernhardt. Their marriage lasted for two years, from 1994 to 1996.
She also reportedly played a role in helping establish the nonprofit Train Rite, which focuses on properly training dogs to serve as assistance animals.