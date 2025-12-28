'Camp Rock 3' director spills exciting beans about new music

Camp Rock 3 director Veronica Rodriguez has shared some exciting details about the most-awaited film.
The third installment of the Disney film will bring back Jonas Brothers.
Since Camp Rock is a musical franchise, the director opened up about what we can expect from the music in the upcoming movie.
She told Entertainment Weekly, “We of course also have some of our OG songs that we’ve brought back. Some we’ve refreshed, and some we just keep as is because they’re just that good. And we have new music along with some of our faves from the original movies.”
Veronica added, “Play My Music” in the first movie), as well as some unexpected genres. We really wanted to celebrate the diversity in music, so of course we’ve got our rock songs, but we also wanted to acknowledge a lot of other genres that are popular music in right now.”
The filmmaker also confirms that the Jonas Brothers will have new music as Connect 3.
She continued, “There’s a nod to Americana pop country, you’ve got your more Bruno Mars pop song, your classic girl power rock, a get-up-and-dance song. We’ve got it all.”
Camp Rock 3 is set to release in the Summer of 2026.