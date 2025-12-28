Entertainment
Sean 'Diddy' Combs welcomes son Justin during Christmas visit at Fort Dix

The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year due to the serious charges of racketeering and trafficking

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Combs surprised his disgraced father, who is currently serving out a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix, for this year’s Christmas.

According to a recent report by TMZ, the Bad Boy CEO and his son were seen simply spending time catching up in prison.

Diddy's team spoke with the outlet and revealed that the father-son duo allegedly discussed how to "manage life in this time, to pray, appreciate loved ones, and reflect on the past."

During the emotional visit, the hip-hop mogul "continued his introspection” with a few fellow inmates during a private mass.

"Justin visited him. They talked and caught up on life with each other. They talked about dealing with the hard times now and reflecting on the past and learning from it and how to do better in the future," Juda Engelmayer said in a statement.

They continued, "It meant a great deal to Diddy, particularly on Christmas, to have family close." 

Notably, the visit lasted about 90 minutes.

For the unversed, Sean Diddy Combs shares his second-eldest son, Justin Combs, with his former partner, Misa Hylton. 

However, the 56-year-old rapper was convicted of two counts of prostitution this year after his high-profile arrest in September last year, over a series of charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering. 

