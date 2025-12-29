Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about hos plastic surgery rumours impacted her mental health.
Back in March 2025, she was trolled during Electric State press tour for getting plastic surgery done and looking older than her age.
Even though she turned down the speculations and rumours at that time but her mental health was severely affected.
During a recent chat with British Vogue, Millie got candid about her depression, noting, “I was depressed for three, four days. I was crying every day. ‘Oh my God, what has she done with her face? Why has she gone blonde? She looks 60 years old!’ I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favorite people and hearing what they’re up to.”
She added, “I understand that there’s paparazzi, even though it’s invasive, even though it feels like sh-t to me, I know that’s your job. But don’t, in your headline, slam me at the get-go. It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it.”
While concluding the chat, Millie noted, “For some reason people can’t seem to grow up with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time… And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”
She is currently busy doing press tour of Stranger Things season 5.
The Volume 3 of the Netflix series is set to release on December 31, 2025.