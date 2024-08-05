Sports

Nadal counsels Alcaraz to maintain pride after Djokovic defeat

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the Paris Olympics final

  • August 05, 2024
Carlos Alcaraz's doubles partner, Rafael Nadal, sends an appreciating message to the 21-year-old after Novak Djokovic stunned him in the Paris Games finals.

After a highly anticipated final between two tennis stars, Djokovic claimed his much-awaited first Olympic gold medal on Sunday, August 4, at Ronald Garros.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion extended his heartfelt support for Alcaraz in his recent Instagram post.

Nadal wrote, “Carlos, even though I know that today is a difficult day, value a medal that is very important for the whole country, and you'll see, in time, that for you too. Thank you for this incredible week and for a medal you give us to Spanish sport. A hug.”


Spanish fans also seconded his message and appreciated the 2024 Wimbledon winner with their heartwarming comments.

A fan wrote, “So exact your words, Rafa… Carlitos THANK YOU because even if you don't believe it you are in the same values: humility, sportsmanship, and being an example. INFINITE THANKS TO BOTH.”

The other commented, “You did great, Carlos. You have so many more years to get that gold, and u will.”

One of the users called Nadal ‘GOAT’ and Alcaraz ‘Baby GOAT.’

Alcaraz Reacted to His Defeat in the Paris Olympics

Alcaraz, who won his French Open title on this same court a few months ago, said in the interview after the match, “It’s painful to lose the way I lost this match. I had my chances to probably be up in the match. I couldn’t take it. Novak was playing great. He deserves this. In the tough moments, he increased his level. He played unbelievable shots... an unbelievable game.”

Tom Brady totally floored by Simone Biles’ Olympics gymnastics
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Olympic village amid controversy
Simone Biles falls short in balance beam final at Paris Olympics
Former English cricketer Graham Thorpe dies at 55
Imane Khelif breaks silence on bullying: 'Can kill people's spirit'
Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC ready with plan B if India refuses Pakistan trip
Stephen Nedoroscik secures second Bronze at Paris Olympic Games 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Al Nassr: 'Good to be back'
Barcelona stuns Real Madrid in New Jersey El Clasicos thriller
Paris Olympics 2024: IOC officials address gender eligibility controversy