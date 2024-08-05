Entertainment

Saba Qamar shares powerful message about 'societal impositions' and 'unfulfilled dreams'

  by Web Desk
  August 05, 2024
Saba Qamar's new outfit for a photoshoot has said it all! 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Digest Writer star dropped a thread of images in an outfit that carries a weight of shattered dreams. 

The diva can feel the weight as she slips in to this beautiful outfit designed by a young artist. 


"In a world where dreams often get overshadowed by societal expectations, this beautiful outfit tells a heartfelt story. Designed by a young visionary, it symbolizes the music her father couldn’t pursue due to familial pressures," Qamar shared how societal expectations came in the way of dreams. 

She further added, "As I wear this piece, I feel the weight of countless dreams left unfulfilled and the powerful message it carries. Everyone deserves the freedom to follow their passions." 

 "Let’s break the chains of societal impositions and allow the next generation to live their truth," the Hindi Medium star expressed.  

Shortly after Qamar's clicks went viral her ardent fans flocked to the comments section. 

" Just queen things, " a user wrote. 

Another penned, " This is art." 

" You are amazing, " effused the third. 

Omfggggggg," the fourth commented. 

Saba Qamar's new post came merely days after a reunion with her Maat co-star Aamina Sheikh, who paid a visit to the former's extravagant abode. 

