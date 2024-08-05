Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax heads home from ICU

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax is on ‘road to recovery’ after being released from the ICU.
He was admitted in the to the hospital on Monday, July 29 after sustaining injuries from an e-bike accident.
A source told People, "Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.”
Angelina stayed by Pax in the hospital during his recovery and the duo "are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received."
The insider also revealed that his siblings "have been visiting and helping” as “they are all very close."
Angelina shares Pax with her former husband Brad along with five other children– Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
It is primitive to know that Pax was rushed to the medical facility on Monday, July 29, after law enforcement sources told that around 5 p.m. local time Pax got into an accident, as reported by TMZ.
Even though the Maleficient star stayed by her son throughout hospitalisation but her ex partner did not visit him.