Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi vibe to paino tunes of 'Tere Bin' on way to New Jersey

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi cannot stop but spread some Tere Bin nostalgia on their US tour.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Zaidi posted an inside glimpse from the Chicago O'Hare International Airport tagging Pakistani singer Natasha Baig.
The video featured Baig delivering her soothing vocals as the pianist played the tunes of Tere Bin's blockbuster OST.
The Tere Bin co-stars could be seen enjoying the moment with utmost enthusiasm in the midst of their delayed flight to New Jersey.
"Delayed flights but the show must go on. Can’t wait to see you guys in New Jersey and Washington DC!!!" the Nayab star penned a caption.
The recent post surely struck a chord with Yumhaj fans, who rushed to the comments section to lavish praise.
One user in awe noted, " Yumna damn she looks so cute in that outfit."
The other could not get over Wahaj's bright smile, "Wajju your smile."
" May Allah protect them from evil eyes, " the third wrote.
"please start TB 2 shooting soon. We’ve been waiting for over a year now," the fourth penned."
The Sinf-e-Aahan star looked uber-cool in a white outfit paired with matching sneakers and a cap for her travels while the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor also aced his look.
Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali were recently spotted conquering the pastel trend on the streets of Chicago city a day prior to their next flight to New Jersey.