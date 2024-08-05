Zendaya sends cute bouquet to Tom Holland on his final ‘Romeo & Juliet’ show

Zendaya showed up to cheer on her beau Tom Holland as he performs his final show Romeo & Juliet in London.
The Dune star was spotted by paparazzi arriving at the Duke of York Theatre in London's West End on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Tom starred alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet.
In the viral pictures, Zendaya donned a beautiful attire by pairing it with light-wash jeans, a beige jacket and copper stiletto heels.
To finish he look, the Euphoria actress went for a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag. She could be seen carrying a beautiful bouquet of flowers to the venue.
Zendaya previously told Vogue that she “could not be more proud” of the Spiderman star’s work on the Shakespeare production, adding, “I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can.”
She continued, “We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man.”
Zendaya also told the media outlet that she’s super proud how Tom “handled” fame.