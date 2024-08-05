Katrina Kaif's unseen pic from Abu Dhabi airport goes viral

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif added yet another destination to her travel diaries as she touched down in Abu Dhabi, setting major fashion goals. 

Recently, a fan page shared a picture of Kaif from the Abu Dhabi airport. 


Dressed in a stunning white outfit with her hair down, the Merry Christmas actress posed effortlessly for the lens of the camera with a bright smile while standing next to her fans gathered to meet her. 

The Phone Bhoot star stunned in a long ivory trench coat with both hands in her pockets. 

To note, Kaif is a travel enthusiast and often catches flights to different destinations for work-related activities and leisure. 

A few days ago, the Tiger Zinda Hai starlet was spotted making her way out of the Mumbai airport rocking a simple yellow organza suit set. 

After celebrating her 41st birthday on July 16, 2024 the superstar shared insights from a wellness retreat in Austria. 

Katrina Kaif's reported pregnancy rumors stopped doing rounds after her husband Vicky Kaushal quashed them with a tactful response. 

Pierce Brosnan celebrates 23 years of marriage with Keely Shaye Brosnan