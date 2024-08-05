Sports

Imane Khelif breaks silence on bullying: 'Can kill people's spirit'

Algerian boxes urged people to refrain from bullying all athletes

  • August 05, 2024


After days of backlash and controversies, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has broken the silence about the continued bullying since her Paris Olympic fight with the Italian boxer.

According to CBC, Khelif, in an interview with SNTV, a sports video partner of The Associated Press, said, “I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects. It can destroy people; it can kill people's thoughts, spirits, and minds. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying."

The 25-year-old further added, “I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren't affected deeply. They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response."

The boxer expressed gratitude to the International Olympic Committee and its president, Thomas Bach, for supporting her, saying, “I know that the Olympic Committee has done me justice, and I am happy with this remedy because it shows the truth.”

She revealed that her mental health team ‘doesn't let us follow social media, especially in the Olympic Games.’

Khelif vowed, “I don't care about anyone's opinion. I came here for a medal and to compete for a medal. I will certainly be competing to improve (and) be better, and God willing, I will improve, like every other athlete."

