Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t expecting’ major snub from royals on her 43th birthday

Meghan Markle has opened up about her “expectations” from the royals on her 43th birthday.
The Duchess of Sussex recently discussed her past traumas during an interview on CBS along with Prince Harry.
She had a candid dialogue with Jane Pauley for CBS Sunday Morning, which was aired on Sunday.
For the unversed, no one from the royal family wished her birthday.
The royal couple also discussed their new initiative focused on children and social media, set to launch next week.
During the interview, Jane hinted at the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the former Suits star revealed she had considered suicide while serving as a member of the Royal Family.
Jane said to Meghan, "You had an experience that connects you to these families and I see you touch your husband's hand in just the way I knew that you would be looking after each other.”
She added, "The connection that you have with people is they know you had suffered too, personally, contemplating killing yourself, is what suicidal ideation was. I'm dancing around this because I can see you're uncomfortable with me even going there."
Meghan noted that she “understands” what host is pointing at but she “wasn't expecting it.”
Moreover, Harry and Meghan are set to make a trip to Columbia in November.