Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Princess Beatrice makes key move as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson dramatically return

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made first appearance at Clarence House this weekend

  • By Fatima Hassan
Princess Beatrice makes key move as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson dramatically return
Princess Beatrice makes key move as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson dramatically return  

Princess Beatrice has made a key move after the former Duke and Duchess of York dramatically returned to the Royal Family.

On Friday, December 12, the Princess of York appointed her close pal, Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark, as the godmother of her 11-month-old daughter Athena.

During the christening ceremony of Princess Beatrice’s eldest daughter, the 37-year-old British Royal announced that her best friend forever will take care of her daughter in her absence.

The Royal ceremony took place at St James’s Palace in London, where her disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, made their first appearance after being publicly stripped by King Charles.

You Might Like:

In October this year, Buckingham Palace shared a statement on behalf of His Majesty and removed the "prince" title of Andrew and his remaining Royal ranks due to his alleged connection with the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

For the unversed, Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their second daughter, Athena, earlier this year, after she was born several weeks before her due date in January. 

Taylor Swift shares how ex-Joe Alwyn’s co-star Influenced Eras Tour makeover

Taylor Swift shares how ex-Joe Alwyn’s co-star Influenced Eras Tour makeover
King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice despite special invitation

King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice despite special invitation
Queen Mary of Denmark reveals surprise campaign during 3-day visit to Kenya

Queen Mary of Denmark reveals surprise campaign during 3-day visit to Kenya
Meghan Markle receives positive news from Kate Middleton in critical times

Meghan Markle receives positive news from Kate Middleton in critical times
Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement

Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message
King Harald welcomes Nobel Peace Prize laureate at Palace for special meeting

King Harald welcomes Nobel Peace Prize laureate at Palace for special meeting
Princess Eugenie arrives at St.James Palace for Athena's Christening

Princess Eugenie arrives at St.James Palace for Athena's Christening
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting’ plan for Archie, Lilibet leaves Meghan 'off-guard'

Prince Harry's ‘upsetting’ plan for Archie, Lilibet leaves Meghan 'off-guard'
King Charles teases powerful video to discuss his emotional cancer journey

King Charles teases powerful video to discuss his emotional cancer journey

Kate Middleton shines with major achievement amid tough cancer remission

Kate Middleton shines with major achievement amid tough cancer remission
Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary

Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary

Latest News

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations
Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy

Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy
White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom

White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom
Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed

Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed