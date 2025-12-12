Princess Beatrice has made a key move after the former Duke and Duchess of York dramatically returned to the Royal Family.
On Friday, December 12, the Princess of York appointed her close pal, Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark, as the godmother of her 11-month-old daughter Athena.
During the christening ceremony of Princess Beatrice’s eldest daughter, the 37-year-old British Royal announced that her best friend forever will take care of her daughter in her absence.
The Royal ceremony took place at St James’s Palace in London, where her disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, made their first appearance after being publicly stripped by King Charles.
In October this year, Buckingham Palace shared a statement on behalf of His Majesty and removed the "prince" title of Andrew and his remaining Royal ranks due to his alleged connection with the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
For the unversed, Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their second daughter, Athena, earlier this year, after she was born several weeks before her due date in January.