Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Meghan Markle receives positive news from Kate Middleton in critical times

The Princess of Wales sparks reconciliation hopes with generous move for Kate Middleton

  • By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle receives positive news from Kate Middleton in critical times
Meghan Markle receives positive news from Kate Middleton in critical times

Kate Middleton has reportedly decided to take the first step for reconciliation with Meghan Markle amid difficult times.

The Princess of Wales - who has been in remission from cancer since January this year, is willing to put differences with The Duchess of Sussex aside and mend ties with her.

Despite still reeling with the humiliation Meghan brought to her in past after moving to the US with Prince Harry, Kate is ready to let go off the old wounds for the sake of Royal Family's peace.

Amid Meghan's estranged dad's leg amputation surgery last week, Palace insiders spilled about how the future Queen has decided to forgive Meghan - who made shocking revelations about her on multiple occasions.

You Might Like:

"She's more than ready for the healing to begin with Meghan and knows someone has to make the first move. So, she's decided It might as well be her," an insider told Heat magazine.

They continued, "It’s not that Kate doesn’t still have resentment towards Meghan – she doesn’t trust her and has no plans to be close friends"

However, the source further claimed that Kate is convinced that the chances of reconciliation between Harry and her husband Prince William are dependant on "if she and Meghan were able to find some common ground."

This news is no less than a ray of hope for The Duke and especially the Duchess of Sussex, who is once again at the centre of controversy linked with her estranged dad, Thomas Markle's surgery and hospitalisation.

Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement

Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message
King Harald welcomes Nobel Peace Prize laureate at Palace for special meeting

King Harald welcomes Nobel Peace Prize laureate at Palace for special meeting
Princess Eugenie arrives at St.James Palace for Athena's Christening

Princess Eugenie arrives at St.James Palace for Athena's Christening
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting’ plan for Archie, Lilibet leaves Meghan 'off-guard'

Prince Harry's ‘upsetting’ plan for Archie, Lilibet leaves Meghan 'off-guard'
King Charles teases powerful video to discuss his emotional cancer journey

King Charles teases powerful video to discuss his emotional cancer journey

Kate Middleton shines with major achievement amid tough cancer remission

Kate Middleton shines with major achievement amid tough cancer remission
Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary

Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary
Queen Mary visits Kenya with government officials for high-profile event

Queen Mary visits Kenya with government officials for high-profile event
Princess Kate, Prince William give update on ‘festive’ Christmas event

Princess Kate, Prince William give update on ‘festive’ Christmas event
Queen Camilla joins Santa to bring early Christmas joy to children

Queen Camilla joins Santa to bring early Christmas joy to children
Meghan Markle initiates sweet Christmas tradition for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle initiates sweet Christmas tradition for Archie, Lilibet

Latest News

Measles alert: NSW Health issues warning in Sydney after confirmed case

Measles alert: NSW Health issues warning in Sydney after confirmed case
Kylie Jenner follows in beau Timothée Chalamet's footsteps with surprise move

Kylie Jenner follows in beau Timothée Chalamet's footsteps with surprise move

Lindsey Vonn makes history as oldest downhill World Cup winner at 41

Lindsey Vonn makes history as oldest downhill World Cup winner at 41
Rising flu cases pressure NHS ‘unlike any since pandemic’, Streeting says

Rising flu cases pressure NHS ‘unlike any since pandemic’, Streeting says