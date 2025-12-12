Kate Middleton has reportedly decided to take the first step for reconciliation with Meghan Markle amid difficult times.
The Princess of Wales - who has been in remission from cancer since January this year, is willing to put differences with The Duchess of Sussex aside and mend ties with her.
Despite still reeling with the humiliation Meghan brought to her in past after moving to the US with Prince Harry, Kate is ready to let go off the old wounds for the sake of Royal Family's peace.
Amid Meghan's estranged dad's leg amputation surgery last week, Palace insiders spilled about how the future Queen has decided to forgive Meghan - who made shocking revelations about her on multiple occasions.
"She's more than ready for the healing to begin with Meghan and knows someone has to make the first move. So, she's decided It might as well be her," an insider told Heat magazine.
They continued, "It’s not that Kate doesn’t still have resentment towards Meghan – she doesn’t trust her and has no plans to be close friends"
However, the source further claimed that Kate is convinced that the chances of reconciliation between Harry and her husband Prince William are dependant on "if she and Meghan were able to find some common ground."
This news is no less than a ray of hope for The Duke and especially the Duchess of Sussex, who is once again at the centre of controversy linked with her estranged dad, Thomas Markle's surgery and hospitalisation.