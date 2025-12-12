Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Royal

King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice despite special invitation

The British monarch skipped Princess Beatrice's event despite an invitation and no official duties

  • By Javeria Ahmed
King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice despite special invitation
King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice despite special invitation

King Charles has reportedly turned down a special invitation from Princess Beatrice, sparking fresh speculation about tensions within the royal family.

Anderew’s grand-daughter Athena was christened today at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace, but several senior royals were notably absent.

The British monarch skipped the ceremony despite an invitation and no official duties, while the Prince and Princess of Wales were also missing from the event.

Princess Anne was also unable to attend due to a prior engagement at Sandhurst.

You Might Like:

The couple, Beatrice, 37, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, welcomed a small circle of loved ones to honor the milestone for their second daughter, who arrived early in January.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson attended the ceremony, marking a notable return to royal events following the removal of their York titles in October.

It marked the couple's first appearance at a family event involving the Royal Family since that change in status.

Princess Eugenie was also present alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The Chapel Royal, known for hosting the christenings of Prince George and Prince Louis, provided a meaningful setting for the ceremony.

Despite the absence of senior royals, Beatrice kept the day centered on her daughter.

Notably, the event was reportedly delayed earlier this year due to controversy involving Athena’s grandparents.

Taylor Swift shares how ex-Joe Alwyn’s co-star Influenced Eras Tour makeover

Taylor Swift shares how ex-Joe Alwyn’s co-star Influenced Eras Tour makeover
Princess Beatrice makes key move as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson dramatically return

Princess Beatrice makes key move as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson dramatically return
Queen Mary of Denmark reveals surprise campaign during 3-day visit to Kenya

Queen Mary of Denmark reveals surprise campaign during 3-day visit to Kenya
Meghan Markle receives positive news from Kate Middleton in critical times

Meghan Markle receives positive news from Kate Middleton in critical times
Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement

Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message
King Harald welcomes Nobel Peace Prize laureate at Palace for special meeting

King Harald welcomes Nobel Peace Prize laureate at Palace for special meeting
Princess Eugenie arrives at St.James Palace for Athena's Christening

Princess Eugenie arrives at St.James Palace for Athena's Christening
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting’ plan for Archie, Lilibet leaves Meghan 'off-guard'

Prince Harry's ‘upsetting’ plan for Archie, Lilibet leaves Meghan 'off-guard'
King Charles teases powerful video to discuss his emotional cancer journey

King Charles teases powerful video to discuss his emotional cancer journey

Kate Middleton shines with major achievement amid tough cancer remission

Kate Middleton shines with major achievement amid tough cancer remission
Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary

Meghan breaks silence on huge role behind 'irresistible' documentary

Latest News

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations
Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy

Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy
White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom

White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom
Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed

Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed