King Charles has reportedly turned down a special invitation from Princess Beatrice, sparking fresh speculation about tensions within the royal family.
Anderew’s grand-daughter Athena was christened today at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace, but several senior royals were notably absent.
The British monarch skipped the ceremony despite an invitation and no official duties, while the Prince and Princess of Wales were also missing from the event.
Princess Anne was also unable to attend due to a prior engagement at Sandhurst.
The couple, Beatrice, 37, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, welcomed a small circle of loved ones to honor the milestone for their second daughter, who arrived early in January.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson attended the ceremony, marking a notable return to royal events following the removal of their York titles in October.
It marked the couple's first appearance at a family event involving the Royal Family since that change in status.
Princess Eugenie was also present alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank.
The Chapel Royal, known for hosting the christenings of Prince George and Prince Louis, provided a meaningful setting for the ceremony.
Despite the absence of senior royals, Beatrice kept the day centered on her daughter.
Notably, the event was reportedly delayed earlier this year due to controversy involving Athena’s grandparents.