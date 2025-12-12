Royal
  By Fatima Hassan
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have made their first appearance since they were stripped of their remaining Royal titles.  

On Friday, December 12, the former Royal couple, who parted ways in 1996, attended the christening ceremony of their granddaughter, and Princess Beatrice's daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, at Clarence House.  

The Princess of York and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who welcomed their little munchkin in January this year, have reportedly gathered close Royal relatives, including her disgraced parents, for the baptism ceremony, which took place at the Chapel Royal of St James' Palace.

Notably, Kate Middleton and Prince William had utilized the venue for the christening event of two of their sons, Prince George and Prince Louis, at the same venue as Beatrice’s daughter.

Despite being invited to the pious event, King Charles and Queen Camilla are not expected to attend.

In addition to Their Majesties, Princess Anne, Catherine, and Prince William have also skipped the christening ceremony of Beatrice's little ones.

This appearance of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson came shortly after King Charles released an emotional video to discuss his cancer journey.

The 77-year-old monarch, who celebrated his 77th birthday last month, posted footage of his recorded interview on his official Instagram account.

In the viral clip, King discussed his painful disease and its aftermath after its diagnosis in February 2024.   

