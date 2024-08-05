Entertainment

Will Smith hits by 'I Am Legend' flashbacks during Zürich walk

Will Smith relived 'I Am Legend' moments while strolling on Zürich's empty streets

  August 05, 2024


Hollywood star Will Smith experienced flashbacks to his 2007 post-apocalyptic film I Am Legend while walking through the deserted streets of Zürich, Switzerland.

The Pursuit of Happyness actor took to his Instagram story on Sunday to share his surreal experience, posting a clip of his early morning stroll through the picturesque city.

Smith, who is currently working on a sequel to I Am Legend, couldn't help but feel a sense of déjà vu as he walked through the empty streets.

"I am having I Am Legend flashbacks. Looking for Fred. What you doing out here Fred?" Smith said in the clip, referencing his character's encounters with a mannequin named Fred in the film.

Smith's clip showcases the serene and desolate streets of Zürich, with the actor jokingly shushing a bird that interrupts his commentary.

He gushes over the picturesque views of the Limmat River and its swan inhabitants, and even discovers a window display of Swiss Army knives, quipping, "It's real. Y'all got it right? It's Swiss Army knives in Switzerland."

Smith also shared that his unexpected detour in Zürich was due to a flight delay, which forced him to spend the night in the city.

"This is fantastic. I never get to actually just like walk through a city like this. Good looking out Zurich," Smith said in the clip.

Will Smith’s I Am Legend earned $585.4 million at the worldwide box office.

