Marla Sokoloff's kids 'horrified' by her ‘Full House’ character's bad habit

Marla Sokoloff has reflected on her kids’ reaction on her character in Full House.
She starred as Gia in the hit series and her children were “horrified” by her smoking habit.
Marla shares three kids Harper Bea Puro, 2, Elliotte Anne, 12, and Olive Mae, 8, with husband Alec Puro.
The American actress recently appeared Dave Coulier's podcast, Full House Rewind, in which she discussed her kids’ reaction.
"Do your kids watch you? Did they watch Full House?" the host asked Marla, who replied, "They started with Fuller House, and then I was like, 'Guys, you need to watch the original. You gotta start from scratch.' And then they got into that one."
Knowing that her character was a bad influence, Dave further inquired, "What do you tell them when they see Gia? 'Don't act like that?' "
"Exactly," she quipped, "Especially with the smoking stuff. They're horrified."
She then recalled their initial reaction to smoking scenes, saying, "They were like, 'Mom! You're smoking?!' "
Back in 2022, the 43-year old star sparked reboot rumors after her appearance The Tamron Hall Show.
However, the sitcom show was ended after 8 seasons.