Hudson Williams teases ‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 at Jimmy Fallon show

Hudson Williams has shared exciting beans about Heated Rivalry season two during his late-night TV debut.
On Wednesday, January 8, the 24-year-old actor appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to chat about his mega-hit show about ice hockey players.
During his appearance, Hudson teased what fans can expect in season two, noting, “There are some meanies. There are some big baddies. If season one is an internal battle, season two is an external battle.”
The talented actor also showed Jimmy some sick hockey stretches during his appearance, and the crowd totally lost it.
“This is the best it gets,” he joked before critiquing his form, “Carson didn’t do this.”
He then made Jimmy get up and move to a different part of the stage to do the next part of the stretch.
Before trying another position and getting back down on his hands and knees, Hudson waved to the camera and said, “Hi, mom!”
Fellow Tonight Show guest Chelsea Handler also brought up the actor, joking that she was “in a throuple with the guys from Heated Rivalry.”
To note, the release date of Heated Rivalry season two has not been announced yet.