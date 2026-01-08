Here's what's coming to Netflix in January 2026

With New Year comes new resolutions and a brand new list of series and movies to stream on Netflix!
From sweet rom-coms to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck flaunting their on-screen chemistry in a crime thriller, January is quite a happening month for the streaming giant.
The streaming platform is offering something for everyone to enjoy in the cold weather, marking another month for some notable releases.
Here's a look at Netflix's January 2026 releases:
His & Hers: January 8th
An intriguing high-budget mystery drama series starring and produced by Tessa Thompson is set to be released on Thursday.
Set in Atlanta, the story follows a news anchor, Anna, who is drawn back to her hometown following a murder.
People We Meet on Vacation: January 9
Based on the 2021 book by Emily Henry with the same title, People We Meet on Vacation stars Emily Bader and Tom Blyth.
The story follows two friends who went on a memorable trip together but drifted apart afterward. The movie will take fans on a journey of their rekindled romance on another exotic trip.
Helmed by Brett Haley, the cast also includes Jameela Jamil, Alan Ruck, Lukas Gage, and Molly Shannon.
The Boyfriend Season 2: January 13
The renowned Japanese queer reality show, The Boyfriend, will also be returning with new faces for its second season.
The Rip: January 16
Reuniting Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the crime thriller follows a group of Miami cops who come across millions in cash in a stash house.
The story shows the team members' internal struggles as they determine who to trust.
Can This Love Be Translated?: January 16
Written by the Hong sisters and starring Kim Seon-ho (When Life Gives You Tangerines), Go Youn-jung (Alchemy of Souls) and Sota Fukushi (As the Gods Will), the South Korean rom-com will follow a multilingual interpreter and a top actress as they travel the world filming a TV show.
No Tail to Tell: January 16th
A second South Korean series will hit Netflix on January 16, starring Kim Hye-yoon (Lovely Runner) and Lomon (All of Us Are Dead).
The fantasy series follows a Gen Z gumiho (a magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become a human and Kang Si-yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player.
The drama follows their chaotic journey to save one another.
Bridgerton Season 4: January 29th
The first part of Bridgerton Season 4, featuring four episodes, is set to be released this month.
The fourth instalment will focus on the second Bridgerton's son, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, and one Lady in Silver that captivates his heart at his mother's masquerade ball.