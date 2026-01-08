Matt Damon drops to high school weight for 'The Odyssey' role

Matt Damon has unveiled the secret behind his drastic transformation for The Odyssey, sharing that he has slimmed down to his high school weight.
During a guest appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, Damon discussed his physical transformation for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film.
The Good Will Hunting actor shared that to achieve heroic King Odysseus' lean yet powerful physique that Nolan envisioned, he implemented a strict diet and stopped consuming gluten.
Previously, he maintained a weight range of 185 to 200 pounds but filmed The Odyssey at just 167 pounds.
"I used to walk around at between 185 and 200 (pounds), and I did that whole movie at 167. And I haven't been that light since high school. So it was a lot of training and a really strict diet," Damon noted.
He added, "It's just part of your day, it's part of your job, and you get really routinised about it and kinda build your day around all that stuff."
Moreover, the 55-year-old also maintained a structured training schedule with personal trainers to achieve the fitness objectives.
He also expressed his commitment to maintaining a gluten-free diet even after completing the film.
The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's epic poem, also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and many more. It is set to hit theatres on July 17.