Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Matt Damon drops to high school weight for 'The Odyssey' role

'The Martian' actor is portraying King Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'The Odyssey'

  • By Hania Jamil
Matt Damon drops to high school weight for The Odyssey role
Matt Damon drops to high school weight for 'The Odyssey' role

Matt Damon has unveiled the secret behind his drastic transformation for The Odyssey, sharing that he has slimmed down to his high school weight.

During a guest appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, Damon discussed his physical transformation for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film.

The Good Will Hunting actor shared that to achieve heroic King Odysseus' lean yet powerful physique that Nolan envisioned, he implemented a strict diet and stopped consuming gluten.

Previously, he maintained a weight range of 185 to 200 pounds but filmed The Odyssey at just 167 pounds.

"I used to walk around at between 185 and 200 (pounds), and I did that whole movie at 167. And I haven't been that light since high school. So it was a lot of training and a really strict diet," Damon noted.

He added, "It's just part of your day, it's part of your job, and you get really routinised about it and kinda build your day around all that stuff."

Moreover, the 55-year-old also maintained a structured training schedule with personal trainers to achieve the fitness objectives.

He also expressed his commitment to maintaining a gluten-free diet even after completing the film.

The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's epic poem, also stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and many more. It is set to hit theatres on July 17.

Ariana Grande pays emotional tribute to ‘Wicked’ cast after Actors Awards nod
Ariana Grande pays emotional tribute to ‘Wicked’ cast after Actors Awards nod
Bruno Mars unveils new album ‘The Romantic’ with release date
Bruno Mars unveils new album ‘The Romantic’ with release date
Jennifer Garner gets emotional on ‘losing’ Ben Affleck amid John Miller dating
Jennifer Garner gets emotional on ‘losing’ Ben Affleck amid John Miller dating
Katy Perry debunks Justin Trudeau split rumours with romantic gesture
Katy Perry debunks Justin Trudeau split rumours with romantic gesture
Here's what's coming to Netflix in January 2026
Here's what's coming to Netflix in January 2026
‘Tangled’ live-action cast unveiled: Meet Rapunzel and Flynn Rider
‘Tangled’ live-action cast unveiled: Meet Rapunzel and Flynn Rider
Bradley Cooper breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours
Bradley Cooper breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours
Travis Kelce makes delightful confession amid Taylor Swift wedding buzz
Travis Kelce makes delightful confession amid Taylor Swift wedding buzz
Ben Affleck addresses Oscars’ Best Director snub over ‘Argo’ movie
Ben Affleck addresses Oscars’ Best Director snub over ‘Argo’ movie
Khloé Kardashian seeks ‘family’ oriented partner after painful breakups
Khloé Kardashian seeks ‘family’ oriented partner after painful breakups
A$AP Rocky opens his heart on becoming a girl dad with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky opens his heart on becoming a girl dad with Rihanna
Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider II' cast expands with top A-listers
Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider II' cast expands with top A-listers

Popular News

Rohit Shetty breaks silence on zero awards despite directing 17 movies

Rohit Shetty breaks silence on zero awards despite directing 17 movies
23 minutes ago
Spotify brings real-time listening sharing and jam requests to messages

Spotify brings real-time listening sharing and jam requests to messages
51 minutes ago
Terry Yorath, former Leeds United and Wales star dies at 75

Terry Yorath, former Leeds United and Wales star dies at 75
43 minutes ago