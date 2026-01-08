Leven Rambin accuses ex of cheating, makes 'sex addict' claim

Leven Rambin has accused her ex of infidelity and sex addiction in a bombshell TikTok video.
Talking about an unnamed ex, the Gone actress noted, "Guys, I just went on Live, and I dropped the most diabolical lore about my entire like, life, my story, my tea."
She shared that on the Live she revealed getting cheated on by a "sex addict", who then allegedly went on to marry the assistant the pair worked with.
The 35-year-old noted that prior to the wedding, she was told that nothing was going on between her ex-partner and their assistant, continuing, "They got married. I haven't spoken to either one of them, obviously, but that was a tough pill to swallow."
Though Rambin did not name the person she accused of cheating on her, she was previously married to the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Jim Parrack.
Notably, Parrack remarried in 2022, while Rambin tied the knot with photographer Dawson Smith back in July.
The Hunger Games actress and Parrack tied the knot in Texas in 2015 and went separate ways two years later.