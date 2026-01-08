Jennifer Garner gets emotional on ‘losing’ Ben Affleck amid John Miller dating

Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorced seven years ago, after which the actress began dating John C. Miller

In a rare moment, Jennifer Garner is revisiting a heartbreaking chapter of her life.

Seven years after parting ways from her former husband, Ben Affleck, the 13 Going on 30 actress made a heartbreaking statement about their split, reflecting on the emotional toll it took on her.

During her interview with Marie Claire for a Wednesday, January 7 article, the 53-year-old American actress revealed the hardest part of “losing” the Argo star.

“The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard,” said Garner emotionally.

She also spoke about the media coverage surrounding herself and Affleck as they navigated the difficult phase of their lives in the public eye.

“It doesn’t serve me to take in gossip about myself or anyone else, much less my kids, so I don’t do it. You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there was not what was hard,” the actress stated.

This statement from Jennifer Garner comes amid her ongoing romance with John C. Miller.

Shortly after ending her marriage with Ben Affleck in 2018, the Alias actress began dating Miller, the CEO of CaliBurger and its parent company, CaliGroup.

