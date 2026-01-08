Bruno Mars skyrockets 4th album hype by announcing new tour The Romantic

2026 is gonna be Bruno Mars’s year!
After igniting a wild frenzy by announcing his long-awaited fourth studio album, The Romantic, and its release date, the Die with a Smile hitmaker further thrilled fans by revealing that he will soon be on the road again.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, January 8, The Lazy Song singer dropped a four-slide post, announcing a brand-new tour, special guests, tour dates & cities, and ticket details.
“The Romantic Tour,” he captioned before unveiling special guests’ names, writing, “Featuring Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee, Leon Thomas, Raye, and Victoria Monet.”
Bruno Mars is set to bring his The Romantic Tour to three regions: North America, Europe, and UK.
Kicking off the tour on April 10, 2026, in Las Vegas, US, the 24K Magic hitmaker will wrap up the concerts six months later on October 14 in Vancouver, Canada.
Fans’ reactions:
Within minutes of announcing the tour, Bruno Mars’s fans flooded the comments with their thrilling reactions, expressing anticipation for the album and tour.
“OMFG this is going to be the best year of my life,” wrote one.
Another expressed, “I AM OVERWHELMED.”
“We CAN’T wait,” added one more.
Bruno Mars’ upcoming album The Romantic release date:
Bruno Mars is set to release his fourth studio album, The Romantic, on February 27, 2026.