Bruno Mars unveils new album ‘The Romantic’ with release date

Bruno Mars is all set to debut his long-awaited fourth studio album.
The Die with a Smile singer sparked a frenzy on Wednesday, January 7, by finally unveiling the name and release date for the upcoming project.
Taking to his official Instagram account, the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter and record producer shared a black-and-white image with a digitally designed frame, featuring his photo at the center.
On the upper left corner, Bruno revealed the name of his new album “The Romantic,” while the bottom right corner featured his name.
“New music this Friday,” he captioned, announcing a new single debuting on January 9, 2026.
Announcing the release date, he added, “The Romantic coming 2.27. Preorder at Brunomars.com.”
Bruno Mars first teased the album earlier this week by revealing on his official social media accounts that he had completed work on it.
Fans’ reactions:
Shortly after Bruno Mars announced the name and release date of his upcoming album, fans flooded the comments with their anticipated and excited reactions.
“Romantic ? L O V E ! I am so ready for this!” wrote one of the fans.
Another stated, “Is my adored romantic age back? We’re so ready.”
“It's all real Bruno, you're always making us cry, our last romantic!!! I love you Lord Bruno,” praised a third.
Bruno Mars’ albums:
Bruno Mars released his debut studio album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, on October 4, 2010, marking his major step in the music industry and cementing his prominence at the same time.
Two years later, the singer dropped his second album, Unorthodox Jukebox, on December 7, 2012, which debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200.
On November 18, 2016, Mars launched his third album, titled 24K Magic, which also became a massive hit soon after its release.