Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

David Harbour hit by major setback after ‘Stranger Things’ finale

‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour faces a shocking blow after smash hit franchise comes to an end

  • By Sidra Khan
David Harbour hit by major setback after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
David Harbour hit by major setback after ‘Stranger Things’ finale

After wrapping up his massively successful hit Netflix series, David Harbour has been hit with a shocking blow.

Amid his ongoing divorce process with estranged wife Lily Allen, the 50-year-old American actor – who is renowned for playing Chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things – is set to face a major financial loss due to the split.

After being in a relationship Allen for nearly a year, the actor tied the knot on September 7, 2020. However, four years after their marriage, The Telegraph alleged that the duo have separated after the 40-year-old English singer’s dating profile was spotted on a dating app.

In September 2025, Lily Allen filed for divorce from David Harbour, prompting the former couple to list their New York home on the market, which has now been vacant for the past three months.

After failing to find a buyer at the original price, the four-storey, five-bedroom property’s price has been slashed by $699,000, bringing the asking price to $7.3 million, making it a major financial setback for the couple.

According to the Daily Mail, David likely doesn’t require a fast sale, thanks to his TV and film earnings, but keeping the property may slow the divorce, but Lily has openly admitted facing financial struggles since their separation.

“Contrary to popular belief, my parents have not been bankrolling my life since I was 17 or 18 years old. A year and a half ago, I was financially stable and I didn’t have to think about work. And now I do. And this is what I do to earn money,” stated Lily Allen in recent interviews after filing for divorce.

David Harbour starring Stranger Things concluded its five-season run on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025.

Nick Reiner's lawyer steps down, hearing postponed in parents murder case
Nick Reiner's lawyer steps down, hearing postponed in parents murder case
From 'Heated Rivalry' stars to Lisa: Full list of Golden Globes presenters
From 'Heated Rivalry' stars to Lisa: Full list of Golden Globes presenters
Bruno Mars skyrockets 4th album hype by announcing new tour The Romantic
Bruno Mars skyrockets 4th album hype by announcing new tour The Romantic
Leven Rambin accuses ex of cheating, makes 'sex addict' claim
Leven Rambin accuses ex of cheating, makes 'sex addict' claim
Hudson Williams teases ‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 at Jimmy Fallon show
Hudson Williams teases ‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 at Jimmy Fallon show
Matt Damon drops to high school weight for 'The Odyssey' role
Matt Damon drops to high school weight for 'The Odyssey' role
Ariana Grande pays emotional tribute to ‘Wicked’ cast after Actors Awards nod
Ariana Grande pays emotional tribute to ‘Wicked’ cast after Actors Awards nod
Bruno Mars unveils new album ‘The Romantic’ with release date
Bruno Mars unveils new album ‘The Romantic’ with release date
Jennifer Garner gets emotional on ‘losing’ Ben Affleck amid John Miller dating
Jennifer Garner gets emotional on ‘losing’ Ben Affleck amid John Miller dating
Katy Perry debunks Justin Trudeau split rumours with romantic gesture
Katy Perry debunks Justin Trudeau split rumours with romantic gesture
Here's what's coming to Netflix in January 2026
Here's what's coming to Netflix in January 2026
‘Tangled’ live-action cast unveiled: Meet Rapunzel and Flynn Rider
‘Tangled’ live-action cast unveiled: Meet Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

Popular News

Sophie Turner admits doing ‘lot of therapy’ after divorce with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner admits doing ‘lot of therapy’ after divorce with Joe Jonas
49 minutes ago
Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives his take on Yash & Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ teaser

Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives his take on Yash & Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ teaser
2 hours ago
Clifftop homes in UK collapse risk increases with Storm Goretti

Clifftop homes in UK collapse risk increases with Storm Goretti
an hour ago