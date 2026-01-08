David Harbour hit by major setback after ‘Stranger Things’ finale

After wrapping up his massively successful hit Netflix series, David Harbour has been hit with a shocking blow.
Amid his ongoing divorce process with estranged wife Lily Allen, the 50-year-old American actor – who is renowned for playing Chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things – is set to face a major financial loss due to the split.
After being in a relationship Allen for nearly a year, the actor tied the knot on September 7, 2020. However, four years after their marriage, The Telegraph alleged that the duo have separated after the 40-year-old English singer’s dating profile was spotted on a dating app.
In September 2025, Lily Allen filed for divorce from David Harbour, prompting the former couple to list their New York home on the market, which has now been vacant for the past three months.
After failing to find a buyer at the original price, the four-storey, five-bedroom property’s price has been slashed by $699,000, bringing the asking price to $7.3 million, making it a major financial setback for the couple.
According to the Daily Mail, David likely doesn’t require a fast sale, thanks to his TV and film earnings, but keeping the property may slow the divorce, but Lily has openly admitted facing financial struggles since their separation.
“Contrary to popular belief, my parents have not been bankrolling my life since I was 17 or 18 years old. A year and a half ago, I was financially stable and I didn’t have to think about work. And now I do. And this is what I do to earn money,” stated Lily Allen in recent interviews after filing for divorce.
David Harbour starring Stranger Things concluded its five-season run on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025.