‘Tangled’ live-action cast unveiled: Meet Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

Disney has finally unveiled the Tangled live-action remake cast, letting go of Rapunzel’s iconic long hair once again.
Walt Disney Pictures revealed on Wednesday, January 7, that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in its live-action adaptation, the Associated Press reported.
Croft is an Australian actor who is best known for her roles as Rachel Roth (Raven) in the DC series Titans and in Netflix's True Spirit.
Meanwhile, Manheim, who is the son of Emmy and Golden Globe winner Camryn Manheim, is not a new face for Disney audiences thanks to the Zombies franchise.
He also finished as runner-up on Dancing with the Stars season 27.
The remake of the 2010 animated hit will be directed by The Greatest Showman filmmaker Michael Gracey.
The original movie that grossed over $590 million worldwide featured Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi’s voices. The success of Tangled led to a short film, Tangled Ever After, and a Disney Channel show, Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.
The release date of the movie is not announced yet; however, the reports of the live-action remake of Tangled surfaced in December 2024.
It is worth noting that Disney has previously made live-action remakes of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Snow White, and Lilo & Stitch.
Furthermore, the live-action version of the super-hit animated movie, Moana, is also set to release in theatres this summer.