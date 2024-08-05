Kate Middleton exudes ‘character and resilience’ towards Prince Williams’ 'snooty' friends

Kate Middleton has proven time and again that she is a lady with character and class!
The cancer-stricken daughter-in-law of King Charles III was once a target of Prince William’s friends' mean and snooty comments.
Despite facing the mockery in her initial days of dating the Prince of Wales, Kate exuded character and resilience.
In an appearance at the Vanity Fair Dynasty podcast, a Royal expert Katie Nicholl spilled beans on William’s pal’s three-word comment to mock Catherine and how she put up to them.
Katie revealed that before tying the knot with William, his friends had an unflattering pet name for Kate to make fun of her mother Carole Middleton's past occupation, who used to be a British Airways flight attendant.
They would slyly say "Doors to Manual", disclosed Katie while discussing Kate Middleton’s demeanor.
Highlighting Kate’s dignified response to the mockers, Katie added, "To her full credit, Kate never rose to it - the snootiness of the upper classes levelled at what they called the en-masse Middletons."
Meanwhile a close source also acknowledged Kate’s resilient and composed to the Sunday Times Magazine.
The aide noted, "It was never water off a duck's back, but she has extraordinary strength of character and resilience. I've never once seen or heard of her losing her temper."
Kate Middleton has been married to Prince William since 12 years and share three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.