Royal

Kate Middleton exudes ‘character and resilience’ towards Prince Williams’ 'snooty' friends

Kate Middleton ‘never rose’ to Prince William friends’ mockery during their dating period

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Kate Middleton exudes ‘character and resilience’ towards Prince Williams’ snooty friends
Kate Middleton exudes ‘character and resilience’ towards Prince Williams’ 'snooty' friends

Kate Middleton has proven time and again that she is a lady with character and class!

The cancer-stricken daughter-in-law of King Charles III was once a target of Prince William’s friends' mean and snooty comments.

Despite facing the mockery in her initial days of dating the Prince of Wales, Kate exuded character and resilience.

In an appearance at the Vanity Fair Dynasty podcast, a Royal expert Katie Nicholl spilled beans on William’s pal’s three-word comment to mock Catherine and how she put up to them.

Katie revealed that before tying the knot with William, his friends had an unflattering pet name for Kate to make fun of her mother Carole Middleton's past occupation, who used to be a British Airways flight attendant.

They would slyly say "Doors to Manual", disclosed Katie while discussing Kate Middleton’s demeanor.

Highlighting Kate’s dignified response to the mockers, Katie added, "To her full credit, Kate never rose to it - the snootiness of the upper classes levelled at what they called the en-masse Middletons."

Meanwhile a close source also acknowledged Kate’s resilient and composed to the Sunday Times Magazine.

The aide noted, "It was never water off a duck's back, but she has extraordinary strength of character and resilience. I've never once seen or heard of her losing her temper."

Kate Middleton has been married to Prince William since 12 years and share three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Royal News

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry receives threat from Donald Trump’s son
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry sparks Prince William’s anger with strategic move
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Duchess Sophie enters Paris Olympics after Princess Anne’s exit
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Princess Beatrice’s husband mockingly compared to SRK’s wife Gauri Khan
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
King Charles prepares Balmoral Castle for royal summer
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry ‘pressurized’ by publishers for dirt on King Charles
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t expecting’ major snub from royals on her 43th birthday
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Meghan Markle's dramatic hairstyle in new interview sparks extension rumours
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
King Charles swept away by powerful winds at Church service
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry explains internet ‘rabbit holes’ leading children to suicide