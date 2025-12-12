Kate Middleton shines with major achievement amid tough cancer remission

Nothing can dim Princess Kate’s sparkle, not even cancer!
On Thursday, December 11, British Vogue released its “50 Best-Dressed Brits of 2025, According To Vogue” list, naming the Princess of Wales as “The Eternal Influencers’ of Britain.
Joining the future queen in the esteemed list were model and TV host Alexa Chung, actress Sienna Miller, model Kate Moss, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.
The magazine’s prestigious list recognizes individuals who have influenced and elevated the nation’s style landscape throughout the year.
Catherine’s impeccable sense of fashion and thoughtfully curated wardrobe serves a blend of modern trends with classic touches, setting a new benchmark for royal fashion in 2025.
It is worth mentioning that Kate Middleton earned the significant achievement despite her ongoing challenging cancer remission.
In March 2024, Kensington Palace shared that Kate Middleton was diagnosed with undisclosed type of cancer.
Her Royal Highness began chemotherapy treatment shortly after her diagnosis and in January 2025, she revealed that her cancer was in remission and she has been slowly returning to her public duties while focusing on recovery.
“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C,” she wrote in her statement on Instagram.
It is worth mentioning that Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis came just a month after her father-in-law, King Charles III, was diagnosed with undisclosed type of cancer in February 2024.