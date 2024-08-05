Sports

Simone Biles falls short in balance beam final at Paris Olympics

On the balance beam, Simone Biles finished fifth with a score of 13.100

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
In a dramatic turn of events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles fell off the balance beam, failing to secure medals in the event.

As per USA Today, Biles, who had previously won three gold medals in Paris, finished fifth on the balance beam with a score of 13.100 after a fall during her routine.

This marks a rare miss for Biles, who has been a dominant force in gymnastics.

Despite a strong performance on the floor exercise later, where she earned silver with a score of 14.133, narrowly missing gold by 0.033 points to Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

Rebeca took the gold in the floor exercise, while Jordan Chiles of the US secured bronze.

On the other hand, teammate Suni Lee also faced challenges, falling during her beam routine and scoring 13.100, finishing sixth. Lee has a total of six Olympic medals but has never won an individual balance beam medal.

Italy's Alice D'Amato won gold in the balance beam with a score of 14.366, marking Italy's first Olympic gold in this event since 1912.

While, China's Yaqin Zhou took silver with a score of 14.100, and Italy's Manila Esposito won bronze with a score of 14.000.

Sports News

Tom Brady totally floored by Simone Biles' Olympics gymnastics
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Olympic village amid controversy
Former English cricketer Graham Thorpe dies at 55
Imane Khelif breaks silence on bullying: 'Can kill people's spirit'
Nadal counsels Alcaraz to maintain pride after Djokovic defeat
Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC ready with plan B if India refuses Pakistan trip
Stephen Nedoroscik secures second Bronze at Paris Olympic Games 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Al Nassr: 'Good to be back'
Barcelona stuns Real Madrid in New Jersey El Clasicos thriller
Paris Olympics 2024: IOC officials address gender eligibility controversy