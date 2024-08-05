Taylor Swift takes Eras Tour to next level with HUGE announcement

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is going to unlock new levels of excitement!
The Tortured Poets Department artist turned to her Instagram stories on Monday, August 5, to announce a big surprise for her London fans.
With her Wembley concert dates on display, the 34-year-old popstar revealed a thrilling lineup of special guests who will join her onstage for the exciting performances.
“Just wanted to tell you about something coming up that I’ve been so excited about: we’re adding five incredible artists to our 5 Wembley shows, going on right before @paramore,” wrote the Grammy winner in the caption.
Joining the Blank Space star on stage will be exceptional talents such as Sofia Isella, Holly Humberstone, Suki Waterhouse, Maisie Peters, and the 6-time Brit Awards winner, Raye.
The Cruel Summer starlet further noted that her decision to feature them on the tour was influenced by her fondness of their music and her belief that they will truly excel at Wembley Stadium.
“Go check out their music if you haven’t already. Gonna be a fun 5 nights!!!” concluded the Love Story songstress.
Swift will once again take over the London stage on August 15, 2024, continuing her electrifying performances for 5 nights.