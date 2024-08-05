Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's deadlock slows divorce negotiation

Jennifer Lopez tied the knot to actor Ben Affleck on July 16, 2022

  August 05, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are surrounded by a thick silence between them!

The celebrity couple’s marriage has been the subject of persistent divorce rumors in recent times.

Some sources disclosed that the Atlas actress and Affleck are avoiding each other, both in person and on the phone, which is greatly impacting the speed of their divorce, TMZ was the first to report.

Moreover, the pair, who tied the knot in July 2022, has a prenup, and the only remaining asset left to split is their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion, which is currently listed on the market.

The duo has been trying to sell their 38,000 sq ft. apartment since June 2024.

According to the TMZ insiders, Lopez and the Deep Water actor are managing their divorce through their business managers and have not hired the lawyers yet, but the situation is complicated due to their unwillingness to speak directly.

It was only revealed last week that the Argo star wrapped up the sale of his $20.5 million Los Angeles mansion on the same day his estranged wife marked her 55th birthday.

This comes as the pair have been spending their summer on separate coasts.

