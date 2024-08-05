Sports

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Olympic village amid controversy

Luana Alonso made her Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2020

  August 05, 2024
One of the standout figures at the 2024 Olympics, Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso, has been removed from the official athletes' village following allegations of creating an "inappropriate environment."

As per Daily Mail, Alonso, who finished sixth in the 100m butterfly and narrowly missed the semi-finals, announced her retirement from swimming in a social media post to her 500,000 Instagram followers.

Despite this, she remained in Paris, which led to her removal from the village by the Paraguayan team.

The team cited Alonso’s behaviour as the reason for her removal but did not provide specific details about the nature of the behaviour.

Larissa Schaerer, head of the COP mission, stated, "Her presence was creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay. We thank her for complying with the request to leave the Athletes' Village voluntarily."

Alonso has since posted a video on Instagram suggesting she has returned to the United States, where she attends school. Her departure comes as the Olympics enter their final week.

At just 20 years old, Alonso has already achieved significant milestones in her career. She made her Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2020 and has competed in various international events. In her retirement announcement,

Despite the controversy, Alonso received support from fans and colleagues, who praised her for her contributions to the sport. 

