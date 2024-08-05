Who Is General Waker-Uz-Zaman? The man behind Bangladesh’s interim government

Bangladesh is experiencing significant political turmoil following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The announcement was made on Monday, Aughust 5, by the newly appointed army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman.
General Zaman, who has been the army chief for just a month, declared that an interim government would be established to steer the nation through this crisis.
The violence has claimed at least 98 lives in the latest clashes, including 14 police officers, bringing the total number of deaths since the protests began in early July to at least 300.
The turmoil began with student protests over government job reservation quotas and escalated into widespread anti-government demonstrations.
Who Is General Waker-Uz-Zaman?
General Zaman, aged 58, born in Dhaka in 1966, has a notable military background and comes from a family with a strong legacy in the Bangladeshi armed forces.
His wife, Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman, is the daughter of former army chief General Muhammad Mustafizur Rahman.
With a Master’s degree in Defence Studies from the National University of Bangladesh and a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King’s College, London, Zaman has a robust academic and professional background.
Prior to becoming army chief, he served as the chief of general staff and played a key role in military operations, intelligence, and peacekeeping efforts.
Zaman's tenure as army chief, though short, has been marked by efforts to modernize the Bangladeshi military.
As the nation faced severe unrest, he has directed army personnel to focus on protecting lives, property, and key state installations.