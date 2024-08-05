Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth turns hairdresser for twin sons: Watch

Chris Hemsworth shares a daughter and twin sons with wife Elsa Pataky

  August 05, 2024


Chris Hemsworth is fully engaged in his passion!

Revealing how it has always been his passion to be a hairdresser, the legendary Thor actor on Sunday, August 4, took it to his Instagram account to share a funny clip where he proudly flaunted his haircut skills.

The Spiderhead actor displayed the boys’ humorous haircuts from every angle possible and also captured a photo of them together at a bakery.

“Hairdressing has always been my one true passion, and as you can see, the results speak for themselves,” quipped the dad of three.


In the comment section, the followers shared their hilarious reactions to the post.

“What size bowl did you use?” commented one of the followers.

Another wrote, “I take it. Elsa was out and left you in charge. Best get hid before she gets home.”

However, the most standout comment was the buzzworthy question, “Why was Thor crying?” referring to Deadpool and Wolverine.

Hemsworth shares a daughter, India Rose, and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, with Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky.

Only a week ago, the Interceptor actress rang in her 48th birthday with a weekend trip to Barcelona, Spain, which was joined by family.

She also shared a peek into her vacation with a carousel of photos and videos.

