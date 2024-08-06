Entertainment

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal has broken silence on recently sparked dating rumors with actor Tom Cruise

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Victoria Canal has broken silence on recently sparked dating rumors with actor Tom Cruise
Victoria Canal has broken silence on recently sparked dating rumors with actor Tom Cruise

Victoria Canal is being vocal about the buzz surrounding Tom Cruise dating claims!

The ongoing rumors come after the Mission Impossible star invited Canal to the film set in Oxfordshire, which is unlike the actor to do. Commenting on the move, the crew members described the act as “bizarre.”

On a post shared by Page Six on Instagram on Monday, August 5, that mentioned both the actors, the outlet captioned, “Has #TomCruise found a new flame? The “Mission: Impossible” actor, 62, has sparked romance rumors with Spanish singer Victoria Canal, 25, whom he met at the Glastonbury festival in England earlier this year.”

Shattering the speculations, the June Baby singer commented, “Guys, I am not dating Tom Cruise. This is literally insane, lol.”

The Top Gun: Maverick actor met the Spanish singer at the Glastonbury festival in England earlier this year.

Later in June 2024, the Own Me singer joined Coldplay onstage for an electrifying performance, which Cruise enjoyed from the VIP section.

On the work front, Tom Cruise is busy filming Mission Impossible 8, whereas the Spanish singer is all set to kick off her Europe and North America tour after the release of her latest track, California Sober.

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Entertainment News

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
John Cena recalls unforgettable meeting with SRK: ‘I was awestruck’
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Chris Hemsworth turns hairdresser for twin sons: Watch
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's deadlock slows divorce negotiation
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Taylor Swift takes Eras Tour to next level with HUGE announcement
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Ryan Reynolds' gives 'hunky' nickname to Matthew McConaughey
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' regains number one spot on Billboard 200
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Blake Lively, Jenny Slate cherish their 'It Ends With Us' bond
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Marla Sokoloff's kids 'horrified' by her ‘Full House’ character's bad habit
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Will Smith hits by 'I Am Legend' flashbacks during Zürich walk
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True leaves her in awe with unique makeup look
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Pierce Brosnan celebrates 23 years of marriage with Keely Shaye Brosnan
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Hrithik Roshan pens appreciation post for cousin Pashmina Roshan: 'Keep going'