Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal is being vocal about the buzz surrounding Tom Cruise dating claims!
The ongoing rumors come after the Mission Impossible star invited Canal to the film set in Oxfordshire, which is unlike the actor to do. Commenting on the move, the crew members described the act as “bizarre.”
On a post shared by Page Six on Instagram on Monday, August 5, that mentioned both the actors, the outlet captioned, “Has #TomCruise found a new flame? The “Mission: Impossible” actor, 62, has sparked romance rumors with Spanish singer Victoria Canal, 25, whom he met at the Glastonbury festival in England earlier this year.”
Shattering the speculations, the June Baby singer commented, “Guys, I am not dating Tom Cruise. This is literally insane, lol.”
The Top Gun: Maverick actor met the Spanish singer at the Glastonbury festival in England earlier this year.
Later in June 2024, the Own Me singer joined Coldplay onstage for an electrifying performance, which Cruise enjoyed from the VIP section.
On the work front, Tom Cruise is busy filming Mission Impossible 8, whereas the Spanish singer is all set to kick off her Europe and North America tour after the release of her latest track, California Sober.