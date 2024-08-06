Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively’s son Olin’s godfather REVEALED

It’s confirmed that Taylor Swift is not the only one who holds the title of godmother to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s 4th kid, Olin.
Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently opened up about his special relation to the IF actor and Lively’s last-born Olin, a distinction that he too holds alongside the Tortured Poets Department star.
“As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favorite voice cameo,” revealed the Free Guy director in an interview with Variety published on Monday, August 5.
When questioned about the significance of including Reynolds’ family in the film, Levy noted, "It just honestly was that they were available and always nearby."
He continued to say, "A lot of times, we would call people into our edit room and have them record something. Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest."
As a part of the Reynolds family’s MCU debut in Deadpool and Wolverine, Olin voiced Babypool, the toddler of Deadpool.
Besides Olin, the Marvel film also featured Lively as Ladypool and the couple’s daughter Inez as voiced Kidpool.
Ryan Reynolds shares four children, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, with the It Ends With Us actress.