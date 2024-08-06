Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively’s son Olin’s godfather REVEALED

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s son Olin has a godfather too alongside Taylor Swift being godmother

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s son Olin has a godfather too alongside Taylor Swift being godmother
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s son Olin has a godfather too alongside Taylor Swift being godmother

It’s confirmed that Taylor Swift is not the only one who holds the title of godmother to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s 4th kid, Olin.

Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently opened up about his special relation to the IF actor and Lively’s last-born Olin, a distinction that he too holds alongside the Tortured Poets Department star.

“As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favorite voice cameo,” revealed the Free Guy director in an interview with Variety published on Monday, August 5.

When questioned about the significance of including Reynolds’ family in the film, Levy noted, "It just honestly was that they were available and always nearby."

He continued to say, "A lot of times, we would call people into our edit room and have them record something. Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest."

As a part of the Reynolds family’s MCU debut in Deadpool and Wolverine, Olin voiced Babypool, the toddler of Deadpool.

Besides Olin, the Marvel film also featured Lively as Ladypool and the couple’s daughter Inez as voiced Kidpool.

Ryan Reynolds shares four children, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin, with the It Ends With Us actress.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash

Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty

Bangladesh’s political bail decision leaves families of other prisoners in uncertainty
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum

Entertainment News

Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's Beverly Hills mansion faces another $2M reduction
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Rihanna rocks curve-baring carnival costume: PHOTO
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Charles Cyphers, ‘Halloween’ actor breathes his last at 85
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Ryan Reynolds heaps praises on Jennifer Garner and her ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cameo
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kit Harrington 'couldn't be more blessed' to have daughter
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Selena Gomez admits 'acting has my heart' after first Emmy nomination
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
‘House of the Dragon’ will end with season 4? Find out
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput pose for the paparazzi in viral clip
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Kriti Sanon casts her magic spell in black dress as she returns from Greece
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Jennifer Lopez looks forward to ‘what’s next’ amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Shraddha Kapoor breaks up with Rahul Mody?
Sheikh Hasina to remain in India amid uncertainty over UK asylum
Henry Cavill makes hilarious confession about his 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo